“Don’t be cut”: Messi’s heartfelt message to Argentine fans after the win against Uruguay

This time there were no tears of emotion. After the win against Uruguay, it was all laughs for Lionel Messi. The captain of the Argentine national team He was exultant after the triumph that allowed the Albiceleste team to take an important step towards qualification by Qatar World Cup 2022 and this was reflected in a publication he made on his social networks once he left the Monumental stadium.

“How nice to be able to enjoy these moments that we are living! Great triumph !!! ”, wrote La Pulga on his Instagram account when expressing his joy for the victory achieved against the Charrúa. Finally, the Rosario dedicated a few words to the fans who gave him permanent applause on Núñez’s night: “Thanks again for what you make me feel. Happy is little! Do not cut. See you on Thursday”. With that last sentence, he also made it clear that the view is already set on the next game, which will be against Peru, also at the Monumental stadium.

The captain, in addition, gave new samples of the union of the group with a photo that he uploaded to his Instagram Stories in which he is seen in the previous match with Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo de Paul. He also shared another image of himself smiling looking towards the stands of River’s stadium.

As had already happened in the game against Bolivia, Messi was the focus of attention of the fans who attended the stadium. The applause and chants in his honor extended from the doors opened and the team went out onto the field of play to warm-up until the night closed with the stupendous thrashing of those led by Lionel Scaloni.

But, unlike what happened that night before those of the highlands in which the flea he burst into tears due to the emotion that the affection of the public made him feel, this time he was seen enjoying every moment with a smile. Proof of this was that, in post-match statements, He emphasized time and again “the communion” that was lived between the fans and the team.

It was a special night for the PSG forward, who scored a goal that allowed him to become the first South American footballer to reach 80 goals with his national team. In the match against Bolivia, he had screamed three times and had surpassed the record held by Skin, with 77 conquests.

