“Don’t Be Jealous” PD Shares Hope To Cast HyunA And DAWN For Season 2

The manufacturing director (PD) of the present “Don’t Be Jealous” has shared her ideas on a brand new season!

“Don’t Be Jealous” is an MBC actuality present that follows the lives of celebrities who’re publicly courting. The first season included {couples} Choi Music Hyun and Lee Jae Han, former Rainbow member Jisook and Lee Doo Hee, former Surprise Ladies member Hyerim and taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul, and Cheetah and actor-director Nam Yeon Woo.

“Don’t Be Jealous” wrapped up its first season with a finale on June 29, ending with the glad scenario by which two {couples} (Hyerim and Shin Min Chul; and Jisook and Lee Doo Hee) are preparing for his or her weddings.

In an interview with Sports activities Chosun, PD Heo Hold mentioned, “To be trustworthy, we have been along with them solely in that we have been following their tales from afar, since their lives are a personal matter. Nonetheless, in a approach that I used to be grateful for as effectively, loads of adjustments occurred over the 4 months. I feel we have been fortunate to have the ability to wrap the season up fantastically with issues like engagements.”

“Don’t Be Jealous” goals to take a brief break earlier than returning with season two, and the PD spoke about casting for the following season.

“There are {couples} we’ve been in touch with since we launched season one,” she mentioned. “We’ve stayed in contact, and as soon as the timing is nice for each of us, it seems to be like we’ll be capable of launch that. It could be troublesome to substantiate a concrete time. I wish to begin it as quickly as potential.”

When requested concerning the {couples} viewers may see in season two, the PD mentioned, “Many individuals are inquisitive about HyunA and DAWN and so they’re an exquisite couple that’s been displaying their relationship, so I’d wish to see them.”

She went on to say, “After filming season one, I noticed that the outward look of {couples} and their actual internal tales are very totally different. Going past the variety of years of expertise they’d had of their job, I’d wish to take heed to and showcase the tales of actual {couples}. Slightly than saying, ‘I need this sure couple to be on the present,’ I’d like to fulfill with as many {couples} as potential to seek out ones with tales that I actually wish to inform.”

Who would you wish to see on “Don’t Be Jealous”?

Watch the finale beneath!

