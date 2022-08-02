Don’t expect a story in Skull & Bones: it takes a very different approach from a narrative game

Ubisoft’s pirate title will be more focused on players creating their own stories.

The landing of Skull and Bones on PC and the new generation of consoles is finally approaching and, although we already know multiple details of everything that the pirate open world of Ubisoftlike ship types and customization, from the development team they continue to reveal little pills.

On this occasion, the director of the game Ryan Barnard has granted an interview to True Achievements in which he talks about the narrative of the game. If you are one of those who expected a very elaborate story, we have bad news: Skull & Bones is not a narrative game in no case.

“It’s not a narrative game. We have narrative parts in the game, like meeting important characters called Kingpins who have their own stories that you’ll discover as you develop your relationship with them after accepting the contract,” explains Barnard.

“There is an underlying story in the game that builds all the lore in the world, but it is not the main focus,” continues the director of the project. “We want players to create their own stories and they can choose what kind of pirate they want to become.

We want players to create their own storiesRyan BanardBarnard says that the basis of Skull & Bones will be based on the progression systemwith which we will gain access to different plans that will give us different types of ships, weapons, armor and everything necessary to explore the world and face the enemies that we come across in it.

In addition, the central idea of ​​Ubisoft is that, after its launch, the responsible team will supporting the game for years to extend its life with new content and implementations, which will include camps, factions and treasures hidden throughout the map.

After years of very complicated development, we finally have a release date for Skull & Bones: the November 8 this year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. We have already been able to see it and we will tell you in a special article how Ubisoft’s pirate open world has changed.

More about: Skull & Bones, Skull and Bones, Ubisoft and Pirates.