Don’t Expect Concerts Before 2022, Says Top Touring Exec Marc Geiger

Marc Geiger, till not too long ago the pinnacle of music at WME, and one of many founders of Lollapalooza, seems like he’s not anticipating to be attending any festivals in 2021.

Requested on “The Bob Lefsetz Podcast” when he expects concert events to return, Geiger stated, “My guess is late ‘21, extra probably ‘22.” And he informed Lefsetz that the issue of insurance coverage going ahead is “a biggie” with regards to causes for that lengthy a delay, though “there are most likely 20.”

The music exec elaborated: “Look, the entire thing is a s— present… Whether or not it’s testing or it’s the federal government, it’s too infinite of a effectively to go down. However in my humble opinion, it’s going to be ‘22. It’s going to take that lengthy earlier than what I name the ‘germaphobia financial system’ to be slowly killed off and get replaced by what I name the ‘claustrophobia financial system,’ which is the place all people desires to exit and return to dinner and have their life and go to festivals and go to reveals. And my intuition is that’s simply going to take some time as a result of as you’ll be able to see, these super-spreader occasions — sports activities, reveals, festivals, something, the classroom — ain’t going to do too effectively whereas the virus is that this current.

“So my intuition is the world has a really lengthy, pressured timeout,” Geiger continued. “Lots of people see the positives in it, whether or not it’s local weather, whether or not it’s air pollution, whether or not it’s site visitors, whether or not it’s nature, whether or not it’s animals, whether or not it’s our personal beings and taking a pause. And I do know it’s irritating, maddening and economically damaging. However aahhh — that is greater than us, and in the event you research historical past issues like this have occurred in historical past and been super-disruptive to regular society. So right here’s a biggie for our lifetime.”

When Lefsetz, the trade blogger and podcaster, introduced up the query of insurance coverage, Geiger indicated having insurance policies accessible for the longer term is a great distance off for many promoters.

“There isn’t any insurance coverage towards Covid at the moment supplied… and even regular insurance coverage insurance policies are fairly scarce and laborious to return by,” stated Geiger. “The insurers are sitting on the sideline as a result of there’s infinite legal responsibility. … ‘Hey I acquired Covid,’ this and that – how do you show it, and so forth.? I feel the most important corporations can perhaps self-insure, and so they can begin. Everyone else has to attend until the insurance coverage trade feels good. In order that’s one in every of many, many roadblocks in the best way of restarting this vibrant financial system that acquired shut down. So there’s most likely 20 (causes)… Insurance coverage is a biggie. And I don’t know when that comes again, both.”

When Lefsetz requested if drive-in concert events have been a mannequin for the longer term or gimmick, Geiger answered the latter. Requested to elaborate, he sighed and stated, “Do I’ve to? Why is it a gimmick? Capability could be very small by the point you really put the automobiles in. Pricing, with a disconnected expertise, is excessive. The audio I don’t assume may be superb but within the automobile, however hey. These are non permanent stopgap options… Garth did a really attention-grabbing factor principally as a pay-per-view proper to different drive-ins… I feel there’s a sense that in what I name the germinology financial system that nearly something (is interesting) if it’s the primary time to get out of the home. So for me, it’s not likely a terrific expertise, to be trustworthy. And the economics are damaged, so let’s get actual. Individuals are doing issues to do them, to not make a dwelling, proper?”

Take heed to the whole podcast with Lefsetz and Geiger under.