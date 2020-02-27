Don’t Expect Mulan’s Hair To Be Cut In The Live-Action Remake

Again in October of 2018 I had the chance to go to the set of Mulan in New Zealand, and the scene being filmed after I was there was the identical one everyone else noticed when the primary trailer went dwell. Mulan, with sword, combating off dozens of troopers, along with her hair blowing within the wind. All of the journalists on website had the identical thought on the similar time, and so one of many first questions we requested was why Mulan nonetheless had her hair on this scene that was clearly from later within the film.