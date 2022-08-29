Don’t expect MultiVersus local co-op anytime soon: the free-to-play fighting game has other priorities

The Player First Games team is focused on improving the gaming experience before adding more features.

Since its open beta arrived this summer, MultiVersus has established itself as one of the most successful free to play titles of the moment on the different platforms on which it is available (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S). Its season 1 has added options and new characters, like Morty, but what about the cooperative way?

They are focused on Netcode and hitbox improvements.Local co-op is a feature that a large part of the Warner fighting game community has been requesting for weeks, which can play as a team online but not with another person on the same console against other users, something that can be done in very similar proposals such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Game director and Player First Games member Tony Huynh I have answered to the question of a user on social networks who asked about this topic, assuring that, unfortunately, it won’t come soon despite the fact that they had commented that they would work on it. The reason is that the team is more focused on “stabilize the gaming experience”attending to improvements in the Netcode and a better functioning of the hit boxes of the characters.

Nevertheless, we may see it in the future since it is something that the developer knows is in high demand, especially when the title has reached 20 million users in less than a month available for download. If you want to know what we thought of his fighting proposal, we invite you to read an analysis of MultiVersus carried out by Jesús Bella for 3DJuegos.

