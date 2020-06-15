Don’t Get Excited About Seeing Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell On Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Final Season

Gentle spoilers for the newest episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — “Alien Commies from the Future!” — lie forward.

As Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. strolls via its last season, the present is revisiting some main factors throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because of its time journey plot. This even features a pit cease within the ‘50s, the place the gang encounters Daniel Sousa. With this, many have been questioning and hoping that there may also be an look from his well-known accomplice (and former lover) – Agent Peggy Carter. Nevertheless, these hoping to see the S.H.I.E.L.D. co-founder seem within the flesh are about to be disenchanted.