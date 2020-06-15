Don’t Get Excited About Seeing Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell On Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Final Season

Go away a Remark
Gentle spoilers for the newest episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — “Alien Commies from the Future!” — lie forward.
As Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. strolls via its last season, the present is revisiting some main factors throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because of its time journey plot. This even features a pit cease within the ‘50s, the place the gang encounters Daniel Sousa. With this, many have been questioning and hoping that there may also be an look from his well-known accomplice (and former lover) – Agent Peggy Carter. Nevertheless, these hoping to see the S.H.I.E.L.D. co-founder seem within the flesh are about to be disenchanted.
Lately, Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell was requested by a fan on Instagram if she would seem in the course of the last season of Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. Sadly, Atwell replied with a easy no and a peace signal:
It’s a easy reply however one which does crush some potential hopes and theories that S.H.I.E.L.D. followers undoubtedly had whereas watching the brand new season. Whereas it was by no means a positive factor, the thought of Hayley Atwell showing on the present was affordable, as she beforehand appeared in a Season 2 episode.
Regardless of not truly exhibiting up, Peggy’s affect has nonetheless been felt on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., particularly in the newest episode. Within the newest installment, Agent Jemma Simmons impersonates Carter to realize entry to a S.H.I.E.L.D. base. Sadly for her, her cowl is blown when Daniel Sousa simply occurs to reach on the facility. And as you possibly can count on, madcap shenanigans ensue consequently.
The final time Peggy Carter was seen within the MCU was in the course of the occasions of final 12 months’s Avengers: Endgame wherein she finally finally ends up with Steve Rogers, who selected to return to the previous. Apart from their marriage, it’s unclear precisely how issues panned out for the 2 as soon as they have been reunited however, judging by the aged Steve Rogers’ sentiments on the finish of the movie, every thing was lovely.
Endgame could have introduced Carter’s story to a principally satisfying conclusion, but it surely received’t be the final time followers see Hayley Atwell participate in a Marvel challenge. The actress is subsequent slated to reprise her function in animated type via Marvel Studios’ What If…?. Peggy Carter might be featured within the premiere episode wherein she’ll take the Tremendous Soldier Serum in Steve Rogers place and turn out to be a hero in her personal proper. Evidently, this might be Peggy Carter like we’ve by no means seen her earlier than.
Though we’ll nonetheless be capable to see Peggy on that present, it’s bittersweet that one of many largest figures in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s historical past received’t be coming again for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s last hurrah. On the brilliant facet, at the very least Hayley Atwell was sincere and didn’t depart us guessing solely to be disenchanted in the long run.
New episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
