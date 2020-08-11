Don’t get into a fight with a gun just on Modi’s shoulders, work to gain power in 2024: BJP leaders

Amravati: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav told the party leaders that they should not just sit on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but work with full power to get power in the state in 2024. He said, “Don’t try to get into a fight with a gun on Modi’s shoulders.” If you do this, then you will be at the same one percent (BJP’s vote in the 2019 assembly elections). ” Also Read – Betting on Backwards! BJP named Rajya Sabha candidate to Jayaprakash Nishad

In Andhra Pradesh, Ram Madhav said, “Modi will be the Prime Minister for the next 10-15 years.” We will gain from their good governance and people-friendly programs, but that alone is not enough. The aim is to emerge as a powerful force. ” Also Read – Nitish Kumar complains to PM Modi of Nepal, said – this country is not cooperating in stopping floods

The BJP general secretary was addressing a program in which Legislative Council member Somu Veeraraju took over as BJP’s new state president. Madhav said that there is a vacuum in the state of opposition in Andhra Pradesh. “We have to fill that void and work with full power to come to power in 2024,” he said. The BJP leader said, “Don’t ask Delhi (leadership) for everything.” Delhi will do whatever is needed, but the local unit of the party should work hard and fight for the people. ” Also Read – PM Modi after meeting with Chief Ministers- better coordination between central-state agencies to deal with floods