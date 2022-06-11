Don’t know what to play on PC? Steam has a hidden and very good feature that advises you based on your tastes

One of the great virtues of playing on PC is, without a doubt, boundless of its catalog. From new blockbusters to timeless classics, not forgetting hidden gems and indies, you have an almost infinite number of video games, so many that sometimes it’s hard to know which ones are going to catch your eye.

Faced with this overabundance of options, it is normal to say “Oh, I don’t know what to play, I don’t know where to start looking for new video games”, and this is something that happened to me until I discovered steam’s secret weaponthe tool that I am going to teach you to use today to make a lot of new discoveries.

Recommended Steam Games

Overall, if you’re looking for a new adventure to immerse yourself in, but don’t know where to start, I’m going to recommend you use Steam’s Interactive Recommender. This somewhat hidden tool from Valve’s platform takes a look at your games and lets you organize parameters to recommend things to you.

To use it well, the first thing you have to do is have a Steam account, have played on it and log in in the link I posted above.

in the link I posted above. After this, you will see a window with the last games you have been playing and a few options .

. If you want lesser known games, move the bar closer to “Niche”, while if you prefer to search for popular titles, just move the spectrum to the other side.

On the other hand, you can also focus on games older or newer .

. Also, if there are any categories (such as genres) that you want to search or avoid, you can do that too.

Touching its options a little, you will see that the interactive recommender is a very powerful tool to discover video games that you did not know. Don’t let her pass Get the most out of Steam and enjoy those hidden gems that might not have come to you otherwise.