Don’t look at the God of War Ragnarok art book cover because it may spoil you

A Serbian shop is displaying the cover of the art book whose image might suggest a sneak peek.

By Adrian Mira Updated July 16, 2022, 12:22 18 comments

God of War Ragnarok is causing a stir after the latest trailer announcing the release date for the November 9 this year, ideal to avoid crunch. However, after being able to reserve both the base game and its different editions, various stores are showing an image of art book coveraccording to dexerto.

This image might suggest a spoiler from God of War Ragnarok. A Reddit user has posted that he has found a Serbian store that offers the reserva of God of War Ragnarok accompanied by a abridged version of the art book as an incentive to reserve the game. In addition, in Spain it is also available to reserve the title with the mini art book included.

we will not comment the details of the image as it could ruin the experience of many players. If you consider it, you can enter at your own risk and draw your own conclusions and thus superficially analyze what is to come in God of War Ragnarok.

More important details about this adventure have recently been confirmed. With respect to technical section a store misses the graphic modes that God of War Ragnarok would tell. Also, the Jötnar edition map gives some hints of the kingdoms that we could explore in the game.

