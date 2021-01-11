Don’t miss out, these are the 2021 pre-enrollment dates for preschool, primary and secondary school

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

While this Monday, January 11, 2021, more than 30 million basic education students will resume their activities with the distance learning program Learn at Home III tras the vacation period, The pre-registration dates are also approaching at these educational levels.

2021 pre-registrations for preschool, First grade of primary and first grade of secondary school will be from February 2 to 15.

According to the calendar of the Ministry of Public Education, enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year They will start on Tuesday, February 2 and will conclude on Monday the 15th. This process seeks to assign new applicants to basic education in an orderly manner.

The head of the SEP, Esteban Moctezuma, declared that this educational cycle will continue in its distance mode, under the Learn at Home III system. So far, no announcements have been issued about a change for the 2021-2022 cycle; however, if the face-to-face modality is foreseen only in states with a green traffic light.

Requirements for pre-registration 2021 at the basic level

The following are the requirements issued by the educational agency to pre-enroll at the basic level:

Preschool

Be between 3, 4 and 5 years old as of December 31, 2021

Original of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Mail e-mail of the father, mother or guardian

First grade

Be 6 years old as of December 31, 2021

Original of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

E-mail address of the parent or guardian

Seventh grade

Finish primary school this year and be under 15 by the end of 2021

In telesecundaria, applicants must be less than 16 years old completed as of December 31, 2021

Original of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

E-mail address of the parent or guardian

With this new modality, the entire process will be online, so parents are urged to keep an eye on the announcements that are given around this process since it is expected that they will be different in each location.

