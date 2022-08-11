Don’t miss the Perseids this year: the best YouTube channels to watch the meteor shower live

We are a few hours away from witnessing what is undoubtedly considered the biggest meteor shower of the year in our country, being a phenomenon that has always has been linked to the months of July and August. In these two months if you have been attentive to the sky, surely you have seen a Tear of San Lorenzo, but the real magic comes in these days.





Keep in mind that the Perseids is a great meteor shower that can be seen very clearly on clear summer nights. This phenomenon is active from July 17 to August 24, but its high point is between August 11 and 13. In other words, this very weekend you have a very special date with the stars.

How to watch the Perseids online on YouTube

Naturally, to see this phenomenon it is important go to a place the darker the better and above all find a place to lie down comfortably. This means that you are practically forced to leave cities where there is significant light pollution to go to a mountain far from ordinary life. But for some people this is not something completely feasible.

It is a reality that there are many people who cannot easily move to a place with low light. Whether due to illness, family or even work responsibilities, there are people who are left without the opportunity to see them live every year. But this can be fixed thanks to the YouTube channels that will stream it live during these three days.

Obviously it is not the same to see it with your own eyes in the field than to see it through a screen on YouTube. But if there is no option to move, it is the most recommended option to not miss them and ** be able to enjoy the Tears of San Lorenzo in all its splendor **. In addition, these channels usually broadcast in very good quality, so if you have a 4K television, you will undoubtedly be able to enjoy it a lot.

The first of the channels that we recommend is The Virtual Telescope Project which begins broadcasting from August 11 so you don’t miss a thing. In this case, the broadcast will be done through a real telescope so you don’t miss any detail. This is a really interesting research project that makes it possible for everyone to have access to a real robotic telescope regardless of their location.

But without a doubt, the channel that we recommend, and that is always live, is the one that is connected to the tSubaru telescope, located in Hawaii. This region is ideal for seeing meteor showers thanks to the low light pollution that exists. This channel is now live, and you can spend the whole night watching the stars and how the Perseids are falling.

the veteran channel Sky-Live TV This year it will also bet on its traditional broadcast, although only on August 13 at night. In this case, the retransmission will take place from Madeira and the Canary Islands Observatories to have the best images at any time during the retransmission that will begin on August 12 at 23:15 UT.

Secrets of Space will also bet once again on this broadcast the three days in which it will be at its peak. In this case, there will not be only one telescope, since changes will be seen between different locations.