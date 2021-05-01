Don’t panic, TMC and Opposition, Didi went away on Might 2, BJP will come to energy in Bengal – says Shahnawaz Hussain

West Bengal Go out Ballot 2021: Many go out polls about West Bengal predicted Mamata Banerjee’s govt to be shaped, however the BJP has rejected it. Shahnawaz Hussain, a senior BJP chief and a minister within the Bihar govt, has claimed {that a} BJP govt will likely be shaped in Bengal. He informed ANI on Saturday (Might 1, 2021) – West Bengal elections are reckoning on Might 2. TMC and opposition events wouldn’t have to panic. On 2 Might, she went to Didi (Mamta Banerjee). Balloting is completed. Counting in West Bengal will likely be performed with whole transparency. BJP will come to energy in Bengal. Additionally Learn – Bengal: The police did not anything even at the safety of the throw-stones, said-Y + class within the assembly of Shahnawaz Hussain reached for campaigning.

It's recognized that BJP says that go out polls can't be regarded as as go out polls. In Bengal, the BJP is assured of forming a central authority by means of profitable greater than 2 hundred seats. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Celebration, West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya has additionally commented on this regard. He stated that regardless of the go out ballot figures say, the BJP goes to win greater than 2 hundred seats. Throughout the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, no person stated that the BJP can win 18 seats. However the BJP used to be stunned. Look forward to the consequences on Might 2, the whole lot will likely be transparent. Nobody can forestall the BJP from forming a central authority in Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Celebration nationwide spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal stated that go out polls can't be regarded as as go out polls. There's a wind of trade in West Bengal. The best way Mamata Banerjee has clashed with the central govt and disadvantaged the folks of some great benefits of the central schemes, appeasement politics, she will lose the election badly. In West Bengal, the BJP govt goes to be shaped with an absolute majority.

It’s value citing that aside from two go out polls, all different go out polls have predicted the formation of TMC govt in West Bengal. Within the ABP Information-C voter survey, BJP has 109-121 seats and TMC has indicated 152-164 seats. Go out ballot of Axis My India-India Lately, which made a correct prediction within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has indicated the formation of a BJP govt in Bengal. This go out ballot has given BJP 134-160, Trinamool 130-156 and Left 0-2 and others one seat.

Within the go out ballot of P-Mark, TMC is projected to get 152-172 seats and BJP 112-132 seats, whilst the Left can get ten to twenty seats. The Information Ex-poll has predicted TMC to get 152-162 seats and BJP 111-125 seats. On the similar time, ETG Analysis has given 164-176 seats to TMC, 105-115 seats to BJP and 10-15 seats to Left.

The seat voter has given 152-164 seats to TMC, 109-121 to BJP and 14-25 seats to Left. Simplest the go out ballot of Republic-CNX displays the formation of BJP govt. In keeping with the Republic-CNX go out ballot, BJP can get 138– 148 seats, TMC 128 to 132 seats and Left might get 11–21 seats. (IANS enter)