Don’t Rock the Boat cast | Full list of celebrity contestants on ITV

Whereas this summer season has been much less eventful than regular with out Love Island, actuality followers lastly have one thing to look ahead to with Don’t Rock The Boat – ITV’s model new journey collection.

Hosted by High Gear’s Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu, the collection will problem 12 celebrities to row the complete size of Britain.

With checkpoints in England, Wales, Northern Eire and Scotland, the celebrities will probably be guided by Freddie and AJ by means of every leg of the race, which covers over 500 miles of water.

Which celebs will probably be taking on this mammoth problem? Right here’s every little thing you should find out about the VIPs who’ll be taking to the water.

Fleur East

Age: 32

Instagram: @fleureast

Singer-songwriter Fleur East rose to prominence after coming second in The X Issue’s 2014 collection and reaching quantity three in the UK charts along with her single Sax.

In 2018, East took half in the 18th collection of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here!, ending in fourth place, and started presenting Hits Radio’s breakfast present.

Tom Watson



Age: 53

Twitter: @tom_watson

Former politician Tom Watson served as Deputy Chief of the Labour Occasion from 2015 till 2019 underneath Jeremy Corbyn.

While an MP, Watson represented West Bromwich East and went on to turn out to be a Minister for Digital Engagement and Civil Service Points underneath Gordon Brown earlier than turning into the Deputy Chairman of the Labour Occasion.

Denise Lewis OBE

Age: 48

Instagram: @realdeniselewis

Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis is greatest identified for being the first European to win an Olympic heptathlon in 2000, successful silver medals at the World Championships and turning into a Commonwealth Video games champion twice.

The athlete has since developed a profession in the media, turning into an athletics pundit for the BBC and competing on exhibits equivalent to Strictly Come Dancing, Let’s Dance for Comedian Reduction and The Chase: Celebrity Particular.

Craig Charles

Age: 56

Instagram: @ccfunkandsoul

Actor Craig Charles rose to prominence for enjoying Dave Lister in the BBC’s sci-fi sitcom Purple Dwarf and Lloyd Mullaney on Coronation Road from 2005 till 2015.

He presently hosts The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Present for BBC Radio 2 and has appeared on The Gadget Present, Keith Lemon’s By means of the Keyhole and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here!.

Jack Fincham



Age: 26

Instagram: @jack_charlesf

Actuality star Jack Fincham’s fixed joke-cracking and secure relationship with Dani Dyer on Love Island’s fourth collection catapulted him to fame after he gained the competitors in 2018.

Whereas he’s not with fellow winner Dani Dyer, Fincham has stored up a profession in TV, commonly showing on Unfastened Ladies, presenting for Good Morning Britain and participating in The Crystal Maze, Celebs Go Relationship and CelebAbility.

Jodie Kidd



Age: 42

Instagram: @jodiekiddoffical

As a mannequin, Jodie Kidd featured in campaigns for Chloé fragrance, Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel, earlier than turning into a racing driver and successful a Maserati Trofeo Professional-Am occasion in 2004.

She has since turned to a profession in TV, presenting ITV4’s motorcycling occasions and showing on Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Masterchef, The Leap and Huge Star’s Little Star.

Victoria Pendleton CBE

Age: 40

Instagram: @victorilou

Athlete Victoria Pendleton is greatest identified for successful two gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics for aggressive biking.

Since retiring from skilled biking, Pendleton grew to become a horse jockey, ending fifth in the Cheltenham Foxhunter Chase in 2016. She additionally competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

Shaun Wallace

Age: 60

Instagram: @officialshaunwallace

The Chase’s Shaun Wallace took on his alter ego as ‘The Darkish Destroyer’ in 2009 when he joined the ITV gameshow as a chaser alongside the likes of Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Mark Labbett.

Previous to his position on the present, the barrister grew to become a champion of BBC’s Mastermind in 2004, reached the last of Are You an Egghead? and appeared on The Weakest Hyperlink and Fifteen to One.

Kimberly Wyatt



Age: 38

Instagram: @kimberlywyatt

Singer and dancer Kimberly Wyatt is greatest referred to as a member of US lady group the Pussycat Dolls, identified for hits equivalent to Don’t Cha, After I Develop Up and Buttons.

Wyatt now lives in the UK and has appeared on a quantity of British exhibits equivalent to Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Leap, Celebrity MasterChef and Would I Mislead You.

Adam Thomas



Age: 32

Instagram: @adamthomas21

Actor and presenter Adam Thomas started his tv with roles on BBC One’s Waterloo Street, Casualty and Emmerdale, on which he performed Adam Barton till 2018.

Apart from performing, Thomas has appeared on All Star Household Fortunes, All Star Mr & Mrs, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here! and its companion present Additional Camp.

Lucy Fallon

Age: 24

Instagram: @lucyfallonx

Cleaning soap star Lucy Fallon is greatest identified for enjoying Bethany Platt in ITV’s Coronation Road from 2015 till 2020, a task which gained her a Nationwide Tv Award and two British Cleaning soap Awards.

Exterior of Coronation Road, Fallon has appeared on All Star Musicals, successful the competitors along with her rendition of ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’.

Joe Weller

Age: 24

Instagram: @joeweller

Joe Weller is a British social media character with over 5.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Greatest identified for importing authentic songs – largely primarily based on soccer – to the social media web site, Weller has competed towards fellow YouTuber KSI in a boxing match which was streamed reside on his channel.

Don't Rock the Boat will air on ITV this Autumn.