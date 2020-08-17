Don’t Rock the Boat celebrity rowers include Craig Charles, Corrie star Lucy Fallon and Fleur East

ITV has revealed the celebrities who will row the complete size of Nice Britain on Don’t Rock the Boat will include former deputy chief of the Labour Occasion Tom Watson, Coronation Avenue star Lucy Fallon, Purple Dwarf star Craig Charles and singer Fleur East.

The 12 celebrities are collaborating in what ITV referred to as “one in every of the hardest exhibits ever filmed on each land and sea”.

Filling out the two six-person rowing crews can be English supermodel Jodie Kidd, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Avenue actress Lucy Fallon, Olympic biking champion Victoria Pendleton CBE, The Chase’s Darkish Destroyer Shaun Wallace, actor and presenter Adam Thomas and onetime Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.

Don’t Rock the Boat will consist of 5 hour-long episodes, hosted by Freddie Flintoff and The Voice star AJ Odudu (pictured above), and would function on-shore challenges in addition to the extremely endurance 500-mile row round the coast.

Flintoff mentioned: “I’m thrilled to be internet hosting this model new present for ITV. It sounds prefer it’s going to be an enormous problem for the 12 rowers, so I’m happy that I’ll be spending most of my time on dry land… hopefully! It must be a terrific watch for everybody at dwelling and I can’t wait to get began.”

Odudu added: “That is going to be a terrific present, with an epic line-up. Such a superb mixture of personalities and challenges which all the time makes for good telly. I personally can’t wait to get going – particularly filming with the legend that’s Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have a lot enjoyable! Deliver it on!”

Based on an ITV assertion, Don’t Rock the Boat will glory in the great thing about the British shoreline as the 12 rowers face the waves and wind of the sea legs and the daunting cliffs and gorges of Britain’s spectacular shoreline.

“Every [celebrity] must name on all their particular person reserves and workforce assets to beat this ‘oar-inspiring’ problem”.

It’s not but clear when Don’t Rock the Boat will display screen on ITV, however it was introduced as a part of the channel’s autumn schedule.

