Don’t Rock the Boat hosts | Who are Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu?

ITV are bringing one other gruelling superstar problem to our screens with Don’t Rock The Boat, which duties 12 contestants with rowing the full size of Britain.

The brand new collection is hosted by former cricketer Freddie Flintoff and tv presenter AJ Odudu, who will likely be overseeing the epic journey from St Ives in Cornwall to Lochinver in the north of Scotland.

You'll be able to already discover out all the things it's essential to learn about the Don't Rock The Boat contestants forward of the present's debut.

Right here’s all of your important info on Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu.

Who is Freddie Flintoff?



ITV



Freddie Flintoff, often known as Andrew Flintoff, began his profession in the world of sport as a key participant for England’s worldwide cricket group from 1998.

He was thought of an all-rounder in the sport, demonstrating ability as a medium tempo bowler, center order batsman and slip fielder, serving as captain of the group after a stellar efficiency at 2005’s Ashes.

He retired from skilled cricket in September 2010 after struggling accidents, however did make a short return to the sport in 2014 to play Twenty20, first for Lancashire and then for Brisbane Warmth.

His signing for the latter group has resulted in a fan following in Australia, which led to his victory in the first collection of the Aussie version of I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here! in 2015.

Flintoff’s transition to tv presenter and media character started in 2010 when he landed an everyday position on Sky One panel present A League of Their Personal, alongside James Corden and Jamie Redknapp.

Since then, he has been a presenter for Australian Ninja Warrior, aquatic sport present Cannonball, and most notably the BBC’s High Gear, which he joined final 12 months.

The present High Gear line-up, consisting of Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, has restored the motoring present to its former glory, prompting a transfer from BBC Two to BBC One.

In September of this 12 months, Flintoff opened up about his struggles with bulimia in a hard-hitting BBC documentary which explored why consuming problems amongst males are typically not mentioned.

Who is AJ Odudu?



ITV



AJ Odudu began her profession with the now-defunct BBC Blast, a service focused at youngsters which provided entry to occasions, workshops and work expertise schemes.

She transitioned into tv presenting in 2009, co-hosting six-part collection The Nearly Excellent Information to Life with Reggie Yates, which aimed to reply continuously requested questions from younger individuals.

Actuality followers will recognise Odudu from her presenting gig on Huge Brother’s Bit On The Aspect, which she co-hosted with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Most just lately, she has served as the backstage reporter on ITV singing competitors The Voice UK, which just lately returned from hiatus, and its junior spin-off The Voice Youngsters.

Don't Rock The Boat premieres on ITV on Monday 2nd November at 9pm.