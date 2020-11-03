Don’t Rock the Boat is “weird TV” and leaves viewers feeling queasy

New ITV superstar endurance contest Don’t Rock the Boat premiered on ITV and by the finish of episode one many in the viewers felt that they had seen sufficient celebrities throwing up (and worse) to final them a lifetime.

The sequence, hosted by Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu, sees 12 celebrities rowing from Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland: the well-known, mystical journey from the backside to the prime of Nice Britain.

They have been barely out of the St Ives harbour earlier than former Coronation Avenue star Craig Charles was answering nature’s name. Primetime viewing that the nation has most likely by no means skilled earlier than (or will ever once more).

#DontRockTheBoat Two minutes’ viewing, and Craig Charles throws up and wants a quantity two. Then a random blonde throws up. Click on. pic.twitter.com/CE41Q4ByWK — Roger Crow Options (@RogerCrow) November 2, 2020

One other viewer thought it was merely bizarre tv: “#DontRockTheBoat – weird telly! Celebrities puking up rowing from Cornwall to Wales in circumstances that standard rowers wouldnt try. Daftest state of affairs since Channel 4’s ‘The Bounce’”.

Don’t Rock the Boat is the kind of programme that’s excellent for dialogue and dissection on Twitter – and it was. One viewer posted: “Don’t know what persons are complaining about I’ve personally waited ceaselessly for an hour present of celebrities honking throughout the place #DontRockTheBoat #DRTB”.

It was enjoyable for all the household… Effectively, nearly all the household.

I’m really laughing so laborious at the truth my mum is protecting her face each time somebody throws up ????????#DontRockTheBoat — Kelsea ♑️ (@KelseaWebbx) November 2, 2020

However wait! There is a fan base for Don’t Rock the Boat.

Thought I’d do a slight peep at #DontRockTheBoat pondering it must be fab for me to commit. I’m in hook line n sinker. Adore it already as they’re all correct placing effort in. Adore it already — Michelle ???????????????????? (@mishcousin) November 2, 2020

Some determined the present was appointment TV.

In fact, with its abseiling challenges and disagreeable circumstances it does resemble a sure different superstar present returning to ITV on Sunday fifteenth November, a truth commented on by many on social media.

Can we simply cancel I am a star and have this on for 3 weeks please #DontRockTheBoat — Sid Shorthouse (@SidShorthouse) November 2, 2020

Don’t Rock the Boat options former Labour politician Tom Watson, Olympic icon Denise Lewis, mannequin Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, singer Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Avenue star Lucy Fallon, Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton, The Chase star Shaun Wallace, former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt, who have been break up into two crews earlier than going through their first epic leg at sea by rowing 90 nautical miles from St Ives to Dale in Pembrokeshire, a journey that was received by the Purple group in 31 hours.

It screens on ITV every night time this week at 9pm.

