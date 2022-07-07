don’t wait for Prime Day and get it discounted on Amazon

Although the new RTX 4000 series is about to see the light, presumably at the end of this summer, NVIDIA does not stop launching more and more graphics cards on the market within its current generation… and even from past campaigns, as a result of the stock problems we all know. In this sense, the RTX 3050 is one of the most recent and economicaland is part of a good handful of laptops that prioritize savings over raw power.

HP Victus 16-d0066ns – Ordenador Portátil Gaming de 16.1″ FHD (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB DDR4-SDRAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, Windows 11 Home) Plata Mica – Teclado QWERTY Español

If we are precisely looking for a cheap gaming laptop, not necessarily too powerful (because of our gaming habits or because it will be destined to be a second computer) but with current hardware, So look at this HP model with 300 euros in savings on Amazon: It is reduced to 999 euros compared to its official cost, on offer even before a new edition of Prime Day arrives.





We are talking about the HP Victus 16-d0066ns, a fairly balanced laptop with a great value for money compared to its direct competitors. Which mounts a full backlit keyboard in a robust body, with a discreet and elegant design that makes it ideal for environments that are not necessarily gaming. And that allows us to comfortably play practically everything in great graphic quality and constant frame rates per second.

This is thanks to the fact that it mounts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM memory, the cheapest way to access ray tracing and DLSS. As well as a penultimate generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. All this, accompanied by a 16.1-inch screen, a house brandwith Full HD resolution, IPS technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. And in addition, it comes with Windows 11 installed as standard, so we save ourselves having to waste time adding it ourselves.