“Don’t wear a miniskirt”: the provocative post of a world champion looking for a fight with Tyson

Since Mike Tyson got back in the ring, several of his colleagues who were also world champions have been demanding a duel from him. Evander Holyfield He has been looking for it for a long time. Another is James Toney, who made fun of Iron Mike in his latest post on Instagram. There was never a fight between them for official bouts, but the challenger seeks to do it in this stage of exhibition fights where both could take a significant bag of money.

The $ 10 million Tyson pocketed after his return in November from his confrontation with Roy Jones Jr. piqued the interest of potential rivals. Among them Toney who in the aforementioned social network dedicated a message to Mike: “You better not wear a miniskirt for our fight. No jokes. Turn off the lights! ”, Accompanied by a video whose cover is Tyson in a strange costume.

There was already a charge or warning from Toney about an eventual fight between the two. In the aforementioned social network on February 24 he published “you will lose our fight Mike Tyson”, tagging the boxing legend.

Holyfield is also known to have been in talks with the heavyweight icon about a fight to complete a trilogy between the two. His fights in 1996 and 1997 are unforgettable, with victories for Evander, in the second instance much remembered for the historical bite on the ear of Tyson towards his opponent. He was disqualified for that action in the third round. In the first instance he beat him by KO in the eleventh round.

However, the possibility of reissuing the classic Tyson vs. Holyfield seems difficult as Evander accused Mike of not wanting to sign the deal for the fight. In January Holyfield revealed to The Sun that his team was to capture the fight that would leave them a profit of 300 million dollars. There was even talk of a possible location in Dubai to host the event this year.

In this context, Toney believes that he will be the one who will face Tyson and that is why he did that defiant post.

Tyson, 54, announced his return in early 2020 and returned to the ring last November, prompting Toney, 52, and Holyfield, 58, to do the same.

Iron Mike returned to the ring, 15 years after retiring, in an eight-round exhibition fight. He drew against a former Toney rival, 52-year-old Roy Jones Jr., and revealed he wanted to repeat that experience either with Jones Jr. himself or other rivals.

Toney is one of the greats in boxing history and was a champion in the super middle, light heavy, cruiser and heavy categories. In 25 years of career he obtained 76 victories, 9 defeats and was never knocked out. Toney also ventured into MMA, in 2010 he faced Randy Couture at UFC 118 where he lost by completion in the first round.

His heavyweight world title defenses record includes a win against an Argentine, Horace Rene Brandan, whom he defeated by KO in the second round of ten on May 23, 1990 at Michigan.

Toney extended his career until 2017, beating Mike Sheppard in heavyweight more recently. Now he seeks to capture a fight that with a Tyson that would capture the attention and also allow both of them to pocket a significant sum of money. James has been looking for him and provoking Mike for a long time. Will he find him?

