March 29, 2020
Don't work from home alone. Try these virtual desktop buddies :)

Keep in mind desktop pets? Inside the very early days of the web, they received right here in a lot of paperwork (cats, ants, cockroaches, even adware), all of them beautiful little pixels who merely frolicked to your show display screen to remain you company. It made the irregular, isolating new across the globe web all of us found ourselves in actually really feel just a bit further like home.

Sadly, a lot of those we knew and cherished thus far died quiet virtual deaths. However we are going to thank indie sport and web paintings clothier Natalie Lawhead (aka alienmelon) for retaining the dream of desktop associates alive by means of the years, reinventing them for the stylish world, and foremost a definite section movement to hold them once more.  Study further…

