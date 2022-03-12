Don’t worry about “the cat game”: Stray reaffirms its release date for 2022

The long-awaited title Annapurna was initially scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

If its name doesn’t ring a bell, either you recognize it as “the cat’s game” or it’s sure to be original when you discover it. Stray is one of the projects sponsored by Annapurna Interactive that powerfully caught the attention of gamers in his announcement during the presentation of PlayStation 5 and, since then, there has been little news of him.

There is no specific date for its release.Initially, its launch was scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, but we are in March and it still does not have a confirmed release date. However, in Annapurna they wanted to go out to calm things down and confirmed that will arrive during 2022clarifying that there was going to be no news in the State of Play that was held this week.

The game comes from the development team of BlueTwelve Studiowhich will try to offer us an adventure in which we put ourselves in the shoes of a street cat in a world cyberpunk, with an aesthetic enhanced by the presence of neon lights and alleys. In its corners there will be androids and threats, but we will have to continue touring the city to solve the mystery that surrounds it.

As we say, Stray still no confirmed release date beyond the promise that it will continue to arrive during this year. Despite this, none of the drawbacks prevent it from being one of the most anticipated games by PlayStation for 2022, with the title initially only coming to PC (via Steam) and Sony consoles.

