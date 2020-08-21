Don’t worry if your job is gone … Government will give unemployment allowance for three months, know

Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana: Don’t worry if your job is lost due to Corona virus epidemic. The central government has brought a big relief news for you. The Union Labor Ministry has announced that if employees of companies working in companies lost their jobs between March and December this year, the government would give unemployment allowance to those employees. Also Read – Government preparing to privatize all government schools in the country, know what is the truth…

According to the order issued by the Ministry, all those who have a Workers Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) card, will be entitled to this unemployment allowance. That is, such employees who are registered under the Workers Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), their employees will be eligible to avail this. The government says that under the Atal Insured Persons Welfare Scheme (Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna) only allowance will be given to the employees who have lost jobs.

According to the information received, an allowance will be available for a maximum of 90 days (three months) if unemployed under this scheme. The applicant can claim 50 percent of his current average salary. The government has made it clear that only those workers who have been associated with the ESI scheme for at least the last two years will benefit from it.

Under the new rule, employees who are unemployed will not have to go to their company to take the allowance. Applicant can directly go to ESIC branch office and ask for this allowance. The allowance received by the government will come directly to the applicant’s bank account.