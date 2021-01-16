‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot at Disney Plus Casts Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

The Disney Plus “Doogie Howser” reboot, “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” has solid Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman in a collection common function, Selection has discovered solely.

Bowyer-Chapman joins beforehand introduced solid members Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Kathleen Rose Perkins. The rebooted collection will give attention to Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a combined race 16-year-old woman who works as a physician in Hawaii. The ten-episode half-hour comedy follows Kameāloha as she juggles a budding medical profession and life as a teen. Guiding Lahela (and likewise complicating issues) is her household, together with her spit-fire Irish mom (Perkins) who’s additionally her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Native Boy” father struggling to just accept that his daughter is not his little woman.

Bowyer-Chapmen stars as Charles, a Midwest transplant to the islands. He’s a fellow resident at the hospital the place Lahela works and is a part of the cool grownup world that appears so superior to her.

Bowyer-Chapman’s earlier credit embody “UnREAL,” “American Horror Story,” and “Stargate Universe.” He was additionally not too long ago a choose on Season 1 of “Canada’s Drag Race” and hosts the podcast “Conversations with Others.”

He’s repped by Revolutionary and Jill Fritzo PR.

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” is written and govt produced by Kourtney Kang and produced by twentieth Tv. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Dayna and Jesse Bochco will govt produce the collection. Jake Kasdan will direct the primary episode.

The unique “Doogie Howser” starred Neil Patrick Harris within the title function. It ran on ABC for 4 seasons and 97 episodes between 1989 and 1993. Together with Steven Bochco, the collection was co-created by David E. Kelley. Neither Kelley nor Harris is hooked up to the reboot at this time.