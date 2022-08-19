DOOM 64 free on the Epic Games Store: claim the great N64 game and keep it forever

QuakeCon has come to the Epic Game Store knocking down the door: beyond an irresistible batch of offers on great games from Bethesda, the Epic store opens the very gates of hell to fans of classic shooters: from today, the brutal cult classic DOOM 64 is available to download and claim ownership at our favorite price: free.

Released 25 years ago (which is fast) exclusively for Nintendo’s 64-bit console, DOOM 64 is an episode in its own right in the saga of shooters that revolutionized the video game industry. And be careful, until a couple of years ago, it was one of those essential classics kidnapped (but not forgotten) in the systems of the past.

The version offered through the Epic Game Store is not exactly the N64 version, but the 2020 review with all the improvements and adjustments to make it feel as brutal as the first day without exposing us to backbreak; but keeping the level design and the artistic section practically intact. And we are not going to deny it: DOOM 64 has aged much more gracefully than many subsequent FPSs.

With that said, you can claim DOOM 64 totally free through the Epic Games Store or pay its discounted price on Steam on the occasion of QuakeCon (a symbolic 1.24 euros). The choice is yours and in either case you will get fully into one of the wildest shooters of its time.

Do you prefer the Rumbleverse smacks? Get the exclusive Bombastic Boxer Set





DOOM 64 It is not the only free incentive that the Epic Games Store adds this week. Just like was announced on Twitter and we were beaten to it last Thursday, from today and for seven days we will be able to claim the Bombastic Boxer Content Bundle for Rumbleverse totally free just by going through the store page.

Rumbleverse: Bombastic Boxer Content Bundle

Rumbleverse it’s a Battle Royale free that brings together up to 40 players in which instead of promoting skill when it comes to shooting, it focuses on the mamporros, holds and launches of a lifetime. Logically, and as usual in Battle Royale free, we can invest in aspects and aesthetic elements.

What is included in this lot? Judging by the description, a little bit of everything:

The exclusive bombastic boxer set

– Boxing helmet

– Boxing gloves

– Boxing sports bra

– Boxing shorts

– Boxing boots

– Boxing helmet – Boxing gloves – Boxing sports bra – Boxing shorts – Boxing boots A unique background and border for the title card

A 120-minute game fame booster

Demonic shootouts with the genuine essence of the classics or a Battle Royale in which you deliver punches and kicks? The good thing about these Epic Game Store promotions is that we don’t have to choose: we can keep everything totally free.