DOOM action with the most thuggish humor, a winning combination?

Shadow Warrior 3 could well be one of the easiest reviews I’ve worked on since I started writing at 3DJuegos PC, because the Polish studio Flying Wild Hog has an action game in hand to enjoy alone simple, fast and consistent. There were no unnecessary ambitions in the development, so what we have in hand is quite round. We are talking about six hours of travel made from very different sections of shootouts, platforms and cinematics; all glazed with scatological humor that has always had the saga and a whole bestiary of oriental mythology to fill with shrapnel. an army of yo-kais of Japanese folklore, full of expressiveness and color.

But before going into details, it is important to understand the course of this production: the first Shadow Warrior arrived in 1997 with the signature of 3D Realms – those of Duke Nukem, yes; and in similar humor—although it was a while before eccentric publisher Devolver Digital regained the mark with the return of Shadow Warrior. In 2013, he brought to the table a somewhat more digestible tone for modern times and an endearing duo: the ninja “macarra” Lo Wang and his colleague from the underworld, the demon Hoji. Back then it wasn’t uncommon to see this kind of relationship between characters, but this one in particular was very well received even if it didn’t shine on Metacritic.

The story is told with great CGI, but with poor transitions

The charisma that one had disappeared with a second installment that, unfortunately, failed to convince fans with its proposal of looter cooperative. So Shadow Warrior 3 took note of everything and decided to go back. A reaffirmation of identity, to put it in some way: a firm demonstration of having understood what is expected of a core game in the series. This episode feels solid and reliable at all levels, from the gameplay to the story; which does not necessarily mean that it is extraordinary. It has bugs, of course; both design and polish, but the overall reckoning is thumbs up. No frills, but no hesitation either. A game that entertains and satisfies.

With rhythm and to the point, this is Lo Wang

If the previous installment was some sort of Asian-themed Borderlands, then it would only be fair to compare the action of Shadow Warrior 3 to DOOM; because they both understand that shootings they are not simple exchanges of bullets, but something closer, direct, personal. To carry out that fantasy, they follow a similar logic in which the player’s weapons (tools) “feed” one another. When Lo Wang kills a yo-kai with his katana, he generates ammo for firearms, while firearm kills generate health with which to continue fighting toe-to-toe. There is a third element in the formula, represented by the color gold, which recharges a chi burst from the palm of the hand.



The story starts with a clear purpose: kill the dragon that threatens the world.

Around this fan of three elements —shots, slashes and energy pulses— a roster of opponents truly impressive. Hattori is a great example of how it all comes together: a deadly four-armed warrior with just as many swords and so much skill that he deflects your bullets or slashes without flinching. If you look closely, you’ll find a counter of three auric spheres above his head, representing the “resistance” of that formidable barrier of swords. Exhausting it is very hard, although more skilled players will naturally discover a combo with which it is possible to reduce those defenses to zero and knock out the swordsman in record time.

I am sorry to return to the comparisons, because I understand that a game like this deserves the dignity of being valued by its own means, but in this case we have another parallelism important with DOOM. With the stalker (marauder) more specifically. Both that and the Hattori are difficult to hit, but those who know how to juggle the game’s arsenal are able to reduce them to ashes in a matter of seconds. On YouTube, it is easy to find videos dedicated to brutally humiliating stalkers by balancing the change and refresh times of each weapon. Resolving that match in the id Software game ends with a glorious blood and gore bath super satisfying, so at Flying Wild Hog they have made the wise decision to take that same thread and go one step further.

Fighting in Shadow Warrior 3 is something that goes through phases: you have a tension phase where you feint, jump and crawl on the ground while “resolving” the mechanics of each monster; as well as another one of celebration in which the authentic kaffir of Lo Wang releases some bad joke or he cruelly executes his enemy not only to taunt but to steal his powers as well—some so spectacular that they steal all the attention of the scene. Removing the absolutely disastrous quality of the jokes, as a fantasy of the geek ninja it is a dynamic that works like silk. And knowing in advance that this title is aimed at a minority audience, those responsible do not shake their hands when it comes to implementing references video games or movies.





It has the right duration so as not to bore you, without strange ambitions

So, if you kill the Hattori I mentioned above with a sword, our protagonist jokes about the height of the ground in a nod to the famous quote from Obi-Wan it’s over, Anakin! I have the high ground! There are also nods to games like The Witcher III: Wild Hunt or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (just to give you an idea of ​​the scope of the protagonist) and even some of rather dubious taste that probably only make you laugh if you have that class. from absurd humor in which ridiculing any element of popular culture already makes you smile. The protagonist of a Polish game singing the aserejé badly? Absolutely Dantesque, although he has his point. I will also say that Shadow Warrior 3 is not always funny and at times, it is quite creepy because he expects you to laugh at the type of poop-ass-fart-pee paraphernalia without seasoning.

Returning to the topic at hand, it is a dynamic game as it is alone in which fighting is more than satisfying thanks to how well implemented Lo Wang’s skills are, the moment of celebration that comes with the deaths of enemies and the animations so enriched that they have these. One hundred percent serious about that, it’s crazy. All the opponents have complex designs, many special effects, to which unlockable powers in the weapons are also added… it ends up being chaotic, without a doubt; somewhat overwhelming. But undoubtedly fun. Which is great, among other things, because combat scenarios they have more or less the same size and dynamics, so even if the design is good it would end up getting tired of being extended more.



The hook is useful in combat, but a lot more guided than I expected.

Aware of this, Shadow Warrior 3 also knows how to relax encounters with linear sequences of platforms in which the new hook is more satisfactory; because in the combats he feels excessively guided, unlike the executionswhere the hitbox so precise of the enemies plays some tricks as strange as it sounds. Another thing that made me frown is to check that (launch) the polished it is improvable. I’ve seen enemies standing on non-existent ground, stepped on explosives that sent me flying into areas of the map where you shouldn’t be able to go, and so on. I have rarely felt that these issues affect normal gameplay, but they are definitely there and you will likely be forced to reload your game on occasion.

The PC version of Shadow Warrior 3

Even though it’s a cross-platform release, naturally I’ve been working with the PC version of Shadow Warrior 3 for this review; and in this sense, I would say that Flying Wild Hog comes with its homework done. Being a roller coaster of emotions with very little room to breathe, with extremely intense combat that brings together more than a dozen enemies on screen, so many special effects, complex animations… anyone would say that moving this game would be a difficult task, ¿ truth? Okay, yes; but there are a couple of elements in favor of our team. The first is that there is a generous range of configurable parameters in the video settings tab, and the second, that we have the support of the options of resolution scaling most popular of the moment. It will be important to get your hands on them in high resolutions.

Let’s see the system requirements first.

minimum (1080p 30fps, low) recommended (1080p 60fps, high) operating system Windows 7 Windows 10 processor AMD Phenom II X4 965 o Intel Core i5-3470 AMD Ryzen 7 2700 o Intel Core i7-6950X memoria ram 8 GB 8 GB Graphic card Radeon R7 260X (2 GB) o GeForce GTX 760 (2 GB) Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB) o GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB) storage 31 GB 31 GB

You don’t need a very powerful computer to play SW3, but going up the framerate gets progressively more difficult due (in part) to the amount of stuff going on all the time. During the tests —on a computer donated by the comrades of Nvidia that has an RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition, an i9 10900K and 64 GB of RAM—I have observed a well-distributed and optimized consumption on the CPU, with the GPU carrying the main load. I got better results at 120 FPS for most of the run, at 2160p and with the graphics at maximum quality; but not consistently. During skirmishes and mid-zones I was experiencing constant stuttering which was alleviated with a VRR monitor and manual frame capping.



Although AI scaling does result in some artifacts, it is still recommended. (1080p and Nvida DLSS in quality mode)

Be that as it may, the card in question allows me to enable Nvidia Reflex to reduce the response times (knowing how respectful the game is with the processor, it is a must) and DLSS, a guest of honor that is indispensable even at 1920x1080p. I must add that even in quality mode it is quite aggressive, so that sometimes the flying enemies that contrast with the skybox they look somewhat blurry; as well as some decorations. A lesser evil, considering the enormous benefits of this technology. Those who have opted for AMD will have the alternative FidelityFX Super Resolution or FSR 1.0, which although less sophisticated than the method of those in green, is still recommended to smooth the count of frames per second. Especially in 4K.

Apart from this, we are offered the possibility of adjusting aspects such as post-processing, ambient occlusion, shadows, textures or reflections (among others just as basic and important) separately; although each of them only responds to three standards quality: low, medium and high. Realistically, it’s not like much more is needed, because it’s a game in which action is so important that you’ll hardly have the chance to distract yourself with other things. As with so many other aspects of the game, Shadow Warrior 3 is a game that knows what it’s doing. Without pretentions unnecessary, neither in the design nor in the technical, but with the solidity that is expected of it. In the future, you will simply have to correct some bugs which fortunately do not play against performance.