Doom and Quake Parents id Software Confirm They’re Hard at Work on Their Next Big Game

They assured at QuakeCon that they are not yet ready to share details of their next project.

Without a doubt, id Software is one of the best video game development studios in history thanks to creating mythical sagas like Doom or Quake. After its annual conference, QuakeCon 2022, many fans expected something to be shown about its next big game. It wasn’t, but at least confirmed that they are developing a great title.

We’re not ready to share details about our next big game just yet.Marty Stratton, Executive Producer, id SoftwareAs reported by Gamingbolt, Marty Stratton, Executive producer from id Software spoke at QuakeCon 2022 about the flagship studio’s upcoming projects. He noted the following: “The team is hard at work on our next big gamebut still we are not ready to share details“says producer Stratton.

At least there is already official confirmation from id Software that they are working on an upcoming title after releasing the Doom Eternal expansions. From here, each user must guess what the next work of this development team will be. The light tracks What we have is that they want to hire designers with Doom experience, based on an open job on ZeniMax’s job listing.

Besides, other information that comes from last year suggests that id Software would be working on a new triple A fantasy and science fiction FPS because they were recruiting staff for an ‘iconic first-person shooter’. The different positions required referred to landscapes and scenarios of fantasy and science fiction. Given these clues, the only thing that is known is that his next project is a mystery.

3D Games Discord

More about: Doom, Quake, Bethesda, Id Software and QuakeCon 2022.