“Doom At Your Service” And “Youth Of May” Begin Fierce Competition For Viewership Ratings

“Doom at Your Service” and “Youth of May” are neck-and-neck in viewership ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of the KBS 2TV drama “Youth of May” that aired on May 10 garnered average nationwide ratings of 4.0 and 5.1 percent. This is their highest ratings to date and is a slight increase from their record of 3.7 and 4.7 percent for its second episode.

tvN’s “Doom at Your Service” is off to a solid start, achieving average nationwide ratings of 4.1 percent with a peak of 4.9 percent for its premiere. Among viewers of ages 20 to 49, the drama recorded average nationwide ratings of 2.1 percent with a peak of 2.8 percent, and in the metropolitan areas, it earned average ratings of 4.2 percent with a peak of 5.2 percent.

“Youth of May” is a new melodrama starring Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si as two youths who fall in love against the backdrop of May 1980, a historically significant time period in South Korea.

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate.

Source (1) (2)