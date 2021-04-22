“Doom At Your Service” Previews Park Bo Young And Seo In Guk’s Romantic Chemistry

Only a few weeks remain until the premiere of “Doom at Your Service”!

The upcoming fantasy romance drama is about a character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. It is written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Beauty Inside” and directed by Kwon Young Il of “My Unfamiliar Family.”

Anticipation is high for the combination of top-notch drama creators along with Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk. Often called a “rom-com goddess,” Park Bo Young captures viewers with her solid acting and lovable charms in every drama. Seo In Guk is also known as being an expert of the romance genre, perfectly transforming into every character he takes on.

In “Doom at Your Service,” the skilled actors will showcase both heart-fluttering and emotional chemistry as they portray the love story of Myul Mang and Tak Dong Kyung.

New stills released on April 21 give a glimpse of what appears to be a more serious encounter between the two characters.

“Doom at Your Service” is set to premiere on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch screenwriter Im Me Ah Ri’s “Beauty Inside”:

