Doom Patrol: 6 Things To Remember Before Season 2

It wasn’t till a lot later in Season 1 that Silas revealed that these reminiscences have been fabricated. The truth is, Elinore survived the explosion. However, on the behest of Niles Caulder, she was taken off of life help and Silas selected to save lots of his son with the nanotech implants relatively than his spouse. Simply when Cyborg and Silas have been on the verge of reconciliation, their bond was damaged as soon as extra and Cyborg severed ties together with his father.