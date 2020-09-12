‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

Prepare for extra superhero adventures: “Doom Patrol” has been renewed for a 3rd season on HBO Max.

“On behalf of the fantastic forged, writers and crew, we’re thrilled and grateful for the chance to return to Doom Manor. And we’re particularly grateful for our companions at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Tv, DC Universe and, in fact, HBO Max,” mentioned government producer Jeremy Carver.

The live-action drama that first premiered in February 2019, initially was initially developed for and streamed on DC’s on-line platform, DC Universe. The second season streamed on each DC Universe and HBO Max.

“’Doom Patrol’ got here to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the highest as probably the most watched Max Originals on the platform,” mentioned Sarah Aubrey, head of authentic content material, HBO Max. “The sequence sits properly in our portfolio and we’re glad to greenlight a 3rd season to proceed this distinctive type of storytelling that resonates so properly with critics and followers alike.”

“Doom Patrol” stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor aka Unfavourable Man, Diane Guerrero as Jane aka Loopy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr aka Elasti-Lady and Joivan Wade as Victor Stone aka Cyborg. Collectively, these characters make up DC’s “strangest group of heroes,” as Warner Bros. calls them.

The second season of the present noticed this band of superheroes try to save lots of the world whereas additionally coping with emotions of betrayal (by Timothy Dalton’s Niles Caulder aka the Chief), issues about Niles’ daughter’s (Abigail Shapiro) mysterious skills, and confronting their very own private traumas.

“Doom Patrol” is produced by Berlanti Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Govt producers are Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns. The sequence is predicated on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Watch a trailer for “Doom Patrol” above.