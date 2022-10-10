Doom Patrol Season 4 confirms its premiere date on HBO Max, which will be divided into two parts

The first part of Doom Patrol Season 4 will return to HBO Max Thursday December 8and a new trailer shows off a group of surprisingly deadly and… musical creatures.

December 8th The first two episodes will be released of Doom Patrol on HBO Max, and will air a new episode every week until January 5, 2023. After that there will be a mid-season break, and later, in 2023, six more episodes will arrive.

It still remains to be officially confirmed if these will be the dates and format of the series premiere in territories such as Spain.

Daddy’s home! Hold onto your butts because #DoomPatrol Season 4, Part 1 premieres December 8, only on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/9DsCaGHYlU — Doom Patrol @ NYCC (@DCDoomPatrol) October 9, 2022

The Doom Patrol follows a group of people who “have been in a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of weirdos with superpowers fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

This new season will open with “the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all what is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?” ?”

