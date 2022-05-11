DOOM, Quake and the story of a legendary figure in the sector: this will be the autobiography of its co-creator

John Romero will review his journey through video games, from his first lines of code to his current studio.

John Romero has become an icon in the video game world, but the co-creator of such iconic deliveries as DOOM or Quake has been dropped in the specialized media thanks to various initiatives and statements. Just a few weeks ago, he decided to support the victims of the ukrainian war through the creation of a new level for DOOM 2, with which he managed to raise more than 25,000 dollars. However, it seems that the designer has also been working on a very personal project: a autobiography.

The autobiography will be available in January 2023, but it can already be reservedNow, thanks to one of his Twitter posts, we know that Romero has been recalling his most important experiences in the video game sector and intends to bring them to market in January 2023. With the name of DOOM GUY: Life in First Person (an apt title for the designer), the autobiography will review the early code he wrote for the Apple II and end with features around Romero Games Ltda company he founded with his wife.

“To sum it up, it’s a positive story of gratitude for a life between games. The codes and the games they changed the trajectory of my life. I cover everything in detail, including the lessons learned, “explains Romero in his announcement. It should be noted that the designer has a condition that, called hipertimesiaallows him to remember even the smallest aspects of his life, so we can expect a very complete autobiography.

If you are interested in learning about Romero’s life, which in turn integrates sequences as important as the development of DOOM or the history of idSoftware, know that his autobiography can now be reserved in English. In 3DJuegos we dedicate a special to this designer and we review some curiosities around the figure of him, since Romero managed to carve out a niche in the video game sector thanks to works that even surpassed the legendary Windows 95 in popularity.

