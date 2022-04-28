DOOM Was So Popular It Was Installed On More PCs Than Windows 95, Creator Confirms

Bill Gates ordered the creation of a team that would port the game to the OS, but not before considering the purchase of ID Software.

DOOM has become one of those iconic games which, thanks to the work of its fans, manages to move beyond computers and run on the most unusual devices. As an example we can remember that, earlier this year, a user surprised us with the possibility of playing the shooter on a rotary dial phone, which is uncomfortable as well as impressive. Ultimately, a fan phenomenon that was born thanks to the popularity of the original game.

But we are not talking about a normal success, but about a trend never seen in the video game sector. And it is that, as some Internet users have shared, DOOM was so popular that was installed on more computers than Windows 95. It sounds crazy, but the creator of the title, John Romerohas confirmed this curiosity that happened in 1995.

And it doesn’t end here, since the original post also explains that, seeing the success of DOOM on PC, Bill Gatesconsidered purchasing ID Software. However, he scrapped this idea and had a team created at Microsoft to port the shooter to the Windows 95 ecosystem. Want to hear one more thing? This group was led by the very Gabe Newelldirector de Valve.

DOOM continues to be among the favorite games of many users, so it is not a surprise that keep moving entire communities. John Romero is aware of this widespread love for his title and, with the aim of raising funds to help the victims of the ukrainian warhas created a new level for DOOM 2. And we can say that this initiative has been a great success, since in just under a week it managed to accumulate more than 25,000 dollars.

