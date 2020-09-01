Dope test to find out which actor takes drugs, before shooting films: Minister’s demand

Bhopal: In order to stop the use of drugs in the sports world, players are subjected to a dope test before landing. Similarly, dope tests should be done for film actors before shooting. This demand has been made by Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. In this context, a letter has also been written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. Minister Sarang has written in a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting that the way the dope test is conducted to stop the increasing trend of drugs in the sports world, the attention should be given to the prevalence and prevention of drugs in the film world. Keeping in mind, before shooting, a dope test should be done for the film stars and those associated with the film industry. Also Read – Donald Trump was addressing the press, when bullets went out of the White House

Minister Sarang wrote in his letter that a large number of youth icons are film actors. This is the reason that the youth not only imitate the style, dress, etc. of their favorite stars, but they have also started adopting lifestyle like them. In the Sushant Singh case, there are reports of being connected to drugs.

He says that the increase in the prevalence of drugs among film actors is also affecting the youth of the country and they are also getting attracted to drugs due to this, so it is important that the film actors like the players also get dope. Rules should be made for testing and any party related to drugs should be banned completely.

Not only this, from time to time, dope tests of film stars or people associated with this world should be taken by the national agencies and if found guilty, from two years of imprisonment to life imprisonment on those working in the film industries. Provision should be made