Doreen Montalvo Lifeless: ‘In the Heights’ Actor Was 56

Doreen Montalvo, stage and display screen actor identified for her efficiency in the Broadway musical “In the Heights,” died on Saturday afternoon after a sudden ailment, Selection has confirmed. She was 56.

Montalvo not too long ago reprised her position of bolero singer in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of “In the Heights” and as an ensemble member in Steven Spielberg’s “West Aspect Story” musical film adaptation. Each movies, capturing the actor’s ultimate efficiency, are set to premiere in 2021.

On Broadway, Montalvo was an ensemble member, the bolero singer and an understudy for Daniela, Camila and Abuela Claudia in the unique solid of “In the Heights.” In “On Your Ft!” she portrayed an ensemble member, Nena and Lucia from 2015 to 2017 and served as an understudy for Gloria Fajardo, a Cuban mom elevating her household in Miami. In 2017, she additionally portrayed Amelia in the world premiere of “American Mariachi” that debuted at the Outdated Globe and Denver Middle for the Performing Arts.

Her off-Broadway and nationwide tour credit embrace “Large,” “Flashdance,” “Mamma Mia,” “La Lupe” and “Curvy Widow.” She carried out in the Broadway manufacturing of “Mrs. Doubtfire” as Janet Lundy and an ensemble member, previous to coronavirus-forced shutdowns.

The late actor additionally appeared on a slew of TV collection together with “Regulation & Order,” “The Good Spouse,” “Smash,” “One Life to Stay” and “Elementary and Madam Secretary.” Her movie credit, all from 2013, embrace “The Story of Timmy Two Chins,” “Jack, Jules, Esther & Me” and “Tracked.”

Montalvo is survived by her husband, fellow stage actor Michael Mann and her step-children.