Dori Media Nabs Sony Pictures Television’s Stake in Israel’s Dori TLV

Sony Pictures Tv has bought its 50% stake in Israel’s Dori TLV to Dori Media. The deal will enable Dori Media Group to totally consolidate its possession of Dori TLV’s Israeli channels and operations.

Sony Pictures Tv had a stake in Dori TLV since 2014. Dori TLV owns and operates two each day telenovela channels, Viva and Viva Plus that are carried by all Israeli multi-channel platforms. A 3rd channel, Viva Classic was launched in April and is carried by HOT and YES, Israel’s prime pay-TV providers.

Viva ranks among the many 4 hottest leisure cable TV channels in Israel, in line with HOT Telecom’s viewers measurement system. Dori TLV can be a outstanding supplier of Digital Program Information (EPG) providers to platforms in Israel.

The banner operates an AVOD service, and owns Dori Media OT, a technical providers banner providing subtitling, dubbing, video and audio modifying and format conversions. Dori Media OT’s consumer roster contains Netflix, Disney, Sony Pictures, and plenty of different broadcasters and manufacturing firms in Israel and overseas.

“We’re grateful to Sony Pictures Tv for the partnership throughout the previous six years. The market is continually altering and all of us change accordingly,” stated Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group.

“We’re assured that our partnership with Sony and the wonderful relationship we now have constructed over quite a few years will result in extra ventures in the long run,” stated Palti.

John Rossiter, EVP of distribution and networks CEEMA at Sony Image Tv, stated the corporate has loved a “productive partnership with Dori Media over time and drastically respect their dedication to the enterprise.”

“We belief that our profitable relationship will current new alternatives to align our mutual pursuits in the long run,” stated Rossiter.