Dororo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

The Japanese manga series Dororo is made by Osamu Tezuka, who is a manga artist. The name of the series came from a memory from Tezuka’s childhood when he heard his classmates say “dororo” as “dororo.” Dororo ran in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday as a serial from August 1967 to July 1968, when the magazine stopped coming out.

The 26-episode TV version of the anime series by Mushi Productions debuted in 1969. The anime series is the first one in the World Masterpiece Theater series, which is what it is called right now (Calpis Comic Theater at the time). In 2007, Dororo was also made into a live-action movie. The second anime TV series adaptation by MAPPA and Tezuka Productions was shown from January to June 2019. It had 24 episodes.

Dororo Season 2 Cast

Dororo Season 2 hasn’t announced its final cast yet, but here are some details about some of the actors and characters we can expect to see.

Hyakkimaru is Voiced by Hiroi Suzuki & Adam Gibbs

Daigo Kagemitsu is Voiced by Naoya Uchida & David Wald

Dororo is Voiced by Rio Suzuki and Chaney Moore

Biwamaru is Voiced by Mutsumi Sasaki and James Belcher

Tahomaru is Voiced by Shoya Chiba and Blake Jackson

Jukai is Voiced by Akio Otsuka and Ty Mahany

Nuinokata is Voiced by Chie Nakamura and Patricia Duran

In Season 2 of Dororo, we hope to see and hear these characters and voices. Because of this, the creators can also add a few more characters in this season. Let’s find out who will play the characters and give their voices this season.

Dororo Season 2 Plot

If there is one big reason why even some of the show’s biggest fans don’t think it will be renewed, it’s that the story doesn’t have a clear direction. In the original manga, the main character has lost 48 of his organs. To get them back, he has to go on a very long and exciting journey. In the new show, he only needs 12 more. This means that the 2019 anime can end more rapidly than the original manga, which was canceled and had a rushed ending.

The story is finished in the new Dororo, but in a different manner than in the first one. A part of the story where young Dororo and Hyakkimaru would have fought directly was taken out, and the finale was left open. If a new season comes out, it will probably be very different from what was written in the manga.

Dororo Season 2 Release Date

As of January 22, 2023, there was no official date given for the second season of the anime “Dororo.” It’s possible that it’s being worked on, but no official word has come out yet. The people who make and co-produce the show still don’t know anything about the next season. Fans thought that Season 2 of Dororo would come out in 2023. Fans are already waiting for the next season because it’s been three years since they last saw their favorite characters and the action thriller in season 1.

Fans can’t wait for Dororo Season 2 to pick up where Season 1 left off. The first season came out on January 7, 2019, and the show ran until June 24, 2019. So, as of right now, there has been no official news about when Dororo Season 2 will come out.

Where can I watch Dororo Season 2?

When season 2 of Dororo comes out, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Dororo Season 2: All We Know So Far

Osamu Tezuka, who is known as the “Father of Manga,” wrote Dororo from the bottom of his heart. As soon as he showed this masterpiece to his fans, they fell in love with it. He had also written Dororo in 1967 and 1968. Still, in 1969, Mushi Production made a black-and-white animated show about Dororo. In 2019, Tezuka Productions and Mappa worked together to bring this masterpiece back after almost 50 years. The anime, on the other hand, had 24 episodes that didn’t follow the manga. So, fans are looking forward to Dororo Season 2, since the manga can provide a lot of content.

In addition to Tezuka’s original manga, Satoshi Shiki will take over the series on October 19, 2018. Up until now, there have been four books in the new series. So, season 2 has even more to offer than the first. Still, in the original story by Osamu Tezuka, Hyakkimaru looked for 48 organs. The 2019 anime, on the other hand, only showed the animation with 12 organs. So, the new anime had a big part of the story cut out. Again, the production company could make Dororo Season 2 with different versions of the cut plots. In the end, the anime was rushed to an end by the first season. So, it doesn’t look like there will be a second season.