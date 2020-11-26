Dorothea G. Petrie Dies: Emmy-Winning Producer Was 95

Dorothea G. Petrie, who gained Emmys for producing “Love Is By no means Silent” and ‘Caroline?,” died peacefully at her dwelling in Los Angeles on Tuesday, her household introduced. She was 95.

Petrie started her profession in New York as an actress and expertise agent earlier than placing it on maintain to boost 4 kids. She ended her hiatus in 1979 by writing the story for, and producing, the CBS movie “Orphan Prepare,” starring Jill Eikenberry. She went on to provide “Angel Dusted” starring Jean Stapleton for NBC, “License to Kill” with Denzel Washington for CBS and “Selecting Up the Items” starring Margot Kidder for CBS.

In 1986, she gained an Emmy for producing NBC’s Hallmark Corridor of Fame presentation “Love is By no means Silent,” which additionally gained an Emmy for director Joseph Sargent and nominations for stars Mare Winningham and Phillis Frelich. Petrie subsequent produced “Foxfire,” the eight-time Emmy nominated movie for Hallmark and CBS. She gained her second Emmy in 1990 for “Caroline?” starring Stephanie Zimbalist and George Grizzard.

Petrie then produced “The Excellent Tribute” starring Jason Robards as Abraham Lincoln for ABC. In 1992 she government produced “Crash Touchdown: The Rescue of Flight 232” for ABC, adopted by TV films “Getting Out” with Rebecca De Mornay, “The Face on the Milk Carton” with Kellie Martin and “Secrets and techniques” with Veronica Hamel.

Petrie was an government producer of the 1996 CBS movie “Captive Coronary heart: The James Mink Story,” starring Louis Gossett Jr. and Kate Nelligan, and served as producer of “The Echo of Thunder” starring Judy Davis. In 2001, she produced Willa Cather’s “The Tune of the Lark” for PBS, with daughter June Petrie Battersby co-producing.

Petrie was a founding member of the Producers Guild of America. Vance Van Petten, the PGA Government Director, mentioned, “Dorothea Petrie was a beloved and revered producer who was awarded the PGA’s Charles FitzSimons Award because of her a few years of service to the Guild and the manufacturing group.”

Petrie was a member of Girls in Movie, the place she helped spearhead the WIF Legacy Challenge, an archive of interviews with feminine trailblazers now housed at UCLA. She was additionally a supporter of the American Movie Institute.

She was married to director Daniel Petrie, who predeceased her in 2004. They’re survived by 4 kids: screenwriter Daniel Petrie Jr., director Donald Petrie, author Mary Petrie Lowen, and producer/instructor June Petrie Battersby, together with seven grandchildren: Emily and Charlie Petrie; Leila, Hannah and Fiona Battersby; and Sam and Annie-Claire Lowen.

A memorial service can be scheduled when it’s protected to take action. In lieu of flowers, the household has requested donations to the Daniel and Dorothea Petrie Scholarship on the American Movie Institute.