Dorothy Byrne Stands Down as Channel 4 News Boss

Dorothy Byrne is to step down as head of stories and present affairs at Channel 4, taking over a specifically created position of editor-at-large for the U.Ok. broadcaster.

A vastly admired government, Byrne’s resolution comes lower than a 12 months since she delivered an acclaimed and much-talked about MacTaggart lecture on the Edinburgh Tv Competition the place she attacked TV business sexism, lambasted politicians for mendacity, and pressured the position TV should play in preserving democracy.

Her division has additionally been chargeable for documentaries together with “Leaving Neverland,” the investigation into Michael Jackson, as properly Oscar nominated Syrian conflict doc “For Sama.”

In her new position, which she is going to tackle for a 12 months from Might 1, Byrne will work with C4 on a variety of initiatives together with growing a factual podcast technique and serving to to form and implement a brand new sustainability technique. She will even assist mentor and develop workers throughout the group.

Byrne will even proceed to contribute in the direction of program concepts, however is not going to take an energetic commissioning position.

Channel 4’s director of packages Ian Katz has kicked off a recruitment course of for a brand new head of stories & present affairs.

Byrne stated: “The final 12 months has been one in all nice success for Channel 4 News and Present Affairs and for me personally so it’s the right time for me to step apart and provides another person the pleasure of the most effective job in tv. I’ll proceed to contribute to the inventive lifetime of the channel. I’m additionally very excited to be working to assist develop the careers of workers, notably of girls, on the channel and likewise to be enjoying a key position within the creation of a brand new sustainability coverage for Channel 4.”

Katz stated: “No British media government has achieved as a lot to form the protection of stories and present affairs on tv as Dorothy. Over greater than 15 years she has been the stressed drive behind agenda setting Channel 4 programming from the exposing of conflict crimes in Sri Lanka and Myanmar, to the current laying naked of Michael Jackson’s youngster sexual abuse. She has a laser-like eye for a narrative, big inventive aptitude and Channel 4 DNA working via her like rock. I’m so happy that she will likely be staying on the channel for one more 12 months in her new position as editor-at-large.”

Byrne is likely one of the longest-serving heads of commissioning within the U.Ok. tv business.

Byrne was additionally honored with the Grierson Trustees’ Award on the 2019 Documentary Awards. “Channel 4 News” was additionally topped Day by day News Program of the 12 months by the Royal Tv Society, whereas Channel 4 movie “For Sama” gained a BAFTA and was nominated for an Oscar.

She was made a Fellow of the Royal Tv Society for her “excellent contribution to tv” and acquired the Excellent Contribution Award on the RTS Journalism Awards in 2018.

A former “World in Motion” producer and editor of ITV’s “The Massive Story,” she grew to become Channel 4’s head of stories and present affairs in 2003, having beforehand edited present affairs sequence “Dispatches” as properly as producing arts and historical past sequence for the channel.