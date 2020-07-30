Dorothy Dandridge: 6 Fascinating Facts About The Singer And Actor

Ruby went off and located any work doable to pay the payments. She constructed up her personal appearing profession showing in uncredited roles in movies like 1933’s King Kong, The Evening Earlier than the Divorce, and Damaged Strings. As kids, Vivian and Dorothy fashioned a singing and dancing group known as the Marvel Kids. Once they received a bit older, they fashioned a trio with a college buddy named Etta Jones. Their group turned The Dandridge Sisters.

The group skilled some success, showing in movies and at nightclubs, just like the Cotton Membership. Finally, the group ended when Dorothy wished to pursue her solo appearing profession.