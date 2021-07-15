Dostana 2 Forged, Liberate Date, Controversy, Actress Title

Dostana 2 is an upcoming Hindi film directed by means of Collin D’Cunha and produced by means of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The forged of Dostana 2 comprises “Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee” in a lead function.

The film Dostana 2 will likely be launched in April 2022. Right here you’ll in finding entire details about the forged and team of the film Dostana 2 (2022). Dostana 2 film actress identify. Liberate date and price range for ‘Dostana 2’. Dostana 2 film tale.

Dostana 2 Main points

Film Dostana 2 Directed by means of Collin D’Cunha Created by means of Hiroo Yash Johar

Karan Johar

Apoorva Mehta Starring Janhvi Kapoor

Lakshya Lalwanic

Abhishek Banerjee Written by means of Navjot Gulati

Sumit Arora

Rishabh Sharma

Collin D’Cunha Language Hindi E-newsletter date 2022

Dostana 2 Forged

Janhvi Kapoor

Laksh Lalwanic

Kartik Aaryan (expelled)

Asha Bhat

John Abraham

Abhay Deol

Abhishek Banerjee

Dino Morea

Abhishek Bachchan

Kirron Chero

Shreyas Talpade

Aru Krishansh Verma

Riteish Deshmukh

Vaibhav Choudhary

Dostana 2 actress identify is Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi will likely be observed in a lead function.

Controversy

The male lead Kartik Aaryan was once expelled from the movie and boycotted by means of manufacturer Karan Johar’s flag Dharma Productions, who claimed that Aaryan saved suspending the movie’s ultimate capturing and persevered unprofessionally for a while.

It’s said by means of Dharma Productions “Because of skilled cases, on which now we have determined to stay a dignified silence, we will be able to be recasting Dostana 2, directed by means of Collin D’Cunha. Please watch for the legit announcement quickly.”