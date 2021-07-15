Dostana 2 Forged, Liberate Date, Controversy, Actress Title

Dostana 2 is an upcoming Hindi film directed by means of Collin D’Cunha and produced by means of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The forged of Dostana 2 comprises “Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee” in a lead function.
The film Dostana 2 will likely be launched in April 2022. Right here you’ll in finding entire details about the forged and team of the film Dostana 2 (2022). Dostana 2 film actress identify. Liberate date and price range for ‘Dostana 2’. Dostana 2 film tale.
Dostana 2 Main points
|Film
|Dostana 2
|Directed by means of
|Collin D’Cunha
|Created by means of
|Hiroo Yash Johar
Karan Johar
Apoorva Mehta
|Starring
|Janhvi Kapoor
Lakshya Lalwanic
Abhishek Banerjee
|Written by means of
|Navjot Gulati
Sumit Arora
Rishabh Sharma
Collin D’Cunha
|Language
|Hindi
|E-newsletter date
|2022
Dostana 2 Forged
- Janhvi Kapoor
- Laksh Lalwanic
- Kartik Aaryan (expelled)
- Asha Bhat
- John Abraham
- Abhay Deol
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Dino Morea
- Abhishek Bachchan
- Kirron Chero
- Shreyas Talpade
- Aru Krishansh Verma
- Riteish Deshmukh
- Vaibhav Choudhary
Title of actress
Dostana 2 actress identify is Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi will likely be observed in a lead function.
Controversy
The male lead Kartik Aaryan was once expelled from the movie and boycotted by means of manufacturer Karan Johar’s flag Dharma Productions, who claimed that Aaryan saved suspending the movie’s ultimate capturing and persevered unprofessionally for a while.
It’s said by means of Dharma Productions “Because of skilled cases, on which now we have determined to stay a dignified silence, we will be able to be recasting Dostana 2, directed by means of Collin D’Cunha. Please watch for the legit announcement quickly.”