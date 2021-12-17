Dota 2 brings back its 4-player co-op and releases controller support in an update

The patch also includes new features for one of its characters, which introduces new abilities and lines of dialogue.

Dota 2 is one of the games More popular in the competitive landscape, but this does not mean that Valve already has all the work done. And, after making sure that the games were not spoiled by toxic players, the developers have breathed even more life into this experience. Something that they reiterate again with an update in which a famous game mode and the support for play with controller.

Dota 2 will allow you to play with all the controllers compatible with Steam ImputAs Valve announces on the title website, they have prepared the return of Continuum Vault, a game mode already known among users with which we can play with up to 4 players in a dimensional maze. To enjoy this new experience free, we just have to join this modality in group or alone, since this last option leads us to a later pairing.

But this is not all, as the Dota 2 update takes a giant step forward with the introduction of controls. In this way, and as you can imagine, it is now possible to play games with controls of all kinds, as Valve ensures that this function is open to all controls compatible with Steam Imput. In other words, we already have the option to play this MOBA with Xbox Series or PS5 peripherals.

In addition, this latest innovation is gradually introduced into the experience, so it is still in a Test phase that allows you to switch between the controller and the traditional keyboard / mouse in the middle of a game: “This is an experimental feature that is still in beta, so we would love to hear your feedback to help us inform you of the changes we make. Always you can switch between controller and mouse + keyboard on the fly while you play, so don’t worry, “they explain on the title’s website.

Finally, to all this are added changes in Mirana, one of the MOBA characters. In this sense, the heroine presents new skills and unpublished lines of dialogue, something that joins the inclusion of cosmetics for the season pass. And, with this update now available to all players, Dota 2 once again demonstrates its intention to expand, as we saw with the confirmation of the second season of its serie de Netflix. After all, this title has captivated a good handful of users, and that is why we consider it one of those free games that surprise by how good they are.