DOTA: Dragon’s Blood for Netflix has a hidden trailer that you can already see

The smartest Internet users have discovered a secret video for the anime series DOTA: Dragon’s Blood for Netflix. Remember that the series is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service at the end of this month of March 2021.

PCGamesN charted the discovery, which began when the Twitter user @GrandmaRuby_ found parts of a QR code hidden in the corners of four different Netflix posters for the upcoming series. When they were put together to form a large poster, the full QR code was revealed. The code was linked to an unlisted Netflix anime teaser for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. @wykrhm shared the clip, which you can see below:

The 15-second video shows Terrorblade, the demon trapped in Foulfell, with a sinister voice-over that says “all you have to do is let me in, before the screen shatters like a mirror and reveals the official poster of the Terrorblade character. This brief teaser comes shortly after the official story trailer for the first season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood was released, coming to Netflix on March 25, 2021.

In addition, this animated series will tell the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight dedicated to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. After encountering an ancient and powerful eldwurm, as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of his own, Davion will find himself embroiled in events far greater than he ever imagined.

The 8-episode anime series is based on the fantasy world of the successful DOTA video game franchise, created by Valve. The animation is in charge of Studio MIR, the South Korean company responsible for The Legend of Korra, Voltron: The Legendary Defender, Kipo and the Age of Magical Beasts and Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

IGN previously recognized DOTA 2 as one of the most addictive online games ever, as well as one of the 25 best modern PC games of all time.