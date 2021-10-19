Double blow to Priyanka Gandhi in UP, her guide and PCC vice chairman surrender from Congress

Priyanka Gandhi`s guide Harendra Malik and his son UPCC vice chairman Pankaj Kumar Malik surrender from Congress : Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was once within the headlines of political and media for the announcement of giving 40 % tickets to girls right through the day on Tuesday, however within the night time, information of a big setback has come to the fore. Priyanka Gandhi’s guide Harendra Malik, who’s enjoying crucial electoral position in UP, and Pankaj Malik, Vice President of Congress Committee of UP have resigned from the principle club of the birthday party. Allow us to inform you that Pankaj Malik is the son of Priyanka Gandhi’s guide Harendra Malik at the submit of Vice President within the Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress.Additionally Learn – Makes an attempt to divert large quantity from NRI’s account, 12 folks together with 3 HDFC financial institution staff arrested

Former MP and guide to Priyanka, Harendra Malik mentioned, I’m resigning from the principle club of the Congress birthday party and as an guide to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The birthday party leader has been asked to surrender and relieve me of my duties. Additionally Learn – Congress’s large be offering for the ladies of UP – If you wish to contest the meeting elections, then practice through November 15

I’m resigning from the principle memberships of the Congress birthday party, and as an guide to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra…; have sumbitted through resignation to birthday party leader soliciting for her to alleviate me from my duties: Harendra Malik, Congress %.twitter.com/DEjRuJJRnk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2021

Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s large announcement – Congress will give tickets to 40% ladies in UP meeting elections

On the similar time, Pankaj Kumar, Vice President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has additionally resigned from the principle club of the birthday party.

Congress committee vice chairman Pankaj Kumar Malik resigns from number one club of the birthday party. %.twitter.com/cmeaaHz81c — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2021

Vice President of Congress’s UP unit Pankaj Malik left the birthday party Former MLA Pankaj Malik launched the letter to the media which he has despatched to the state president of the birthday party. Within the letter, he mentioned resigning from the principle club of Congress.

is of.

Harendra Malik, a member of the advisory committee of birthday party chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, introduced his resolution to hand over the birthday party at a press convention. Former MP Harendra Malik mentioned that he has no longer but taken any resolution on becoming a member of any political birthday party and can take a call after consulting his supporters.