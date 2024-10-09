Double Dagger Security: The Power of Cloud-Based Access Control

Business owners have always wanted a reliable method of managing access to their premises. That is why many organizations embraced physical access control solutions. Many started switching to cloud-based access solutions as access control technology improved, but some still use the old technology.

So why do many business owners prefer cloud-based access control systems? The cloud increases data security and improves efficiency without additional costs associated with hardware maintenance. However, the advantages of cloud-based access control services go beyond security and efficiency. This article will highlight the top benefits of using cloud-based access control.

Cost Benefits

Cloud-based access control attracts lower upfront costs compared to traditional access systems. A business owner had to buy expensive hardware and install relevant software to set up a traditional access control unit. The hardware requires maintenance, such as cleaning and replacing worn-out parts, while the software needs regular updates to prevent security threats.

Hardware maintenance and software upgrades need more investment than using cloud access control. So business owners can save on the cost of buying, installing, maintaining, and upgrading software. They can use open hardware that can work with many cloud service providers, increasing versatility and convenience.

Cybersecurity

Vendors of traditional access control systems may not disclose all cybersecurity weaknesses and imminent threats. This is because the risk lies in the hands of the business owner after installation. However, cloud-based access control vendors must prevent cybersecurity threats to stay in business because their reputation is at stake.

So, they hire competent professionals from the design phase to ensure their cloud-based access control observes all cybersecurity protocols and best practices. Small tech companies producing traditional access control hardware may not need cybersecurity experts because they transfer the risk to the buyer.

Remote Access

Business owners with a cloud-based access control system can log in from any location using a PC or a mobile device to monitor or manage access. So, there is no need to move to the physical premises to determine who can access what area.

Business owners can add or reduce the number of users from anywhere using any device with a stable internet connection. Besides, cloud-based access control firms create online platforms with user-friendly interfaces that are easy to use. So, the employer or employees do not require complicated training or additional training costs.

Remote Servers

Traditional access control means that the hardware and software are installed in the same building where they are needed. This means that accidents or disasters such as floods or hurricanes might damage the system and expose the house to security risks.

However, cloud-based access systems do not have servers in a central location, which reduces the risk of physical damage. Even if something happens to the building, security is unlikely to be compromised when using a cloud-based access solution.

Automation

Businesses with many employees or clients, such as schools, need automated access management. So, the business management does not have to manually give users keycards or pin codes, which might be time-consuming.

With a cloud-based access control solution, business managers can easily add or remove credentials, determine when all doors should close, and choose the trusted individuals who can access sensitive information or rooms. So, new clients and employees get access details fast, while fired workers are denied access with a few clicks of a button.

Other benefits of cloud-based access control include remote support, scalability, safe data transmission, and quick emergency response. With all these benefits, business owners have a reason to embrace the relatively new cloud-based access control. However, they should select the leading cloud provider to enjoy reliable services.