Double error of Héctor Martínez and anger of Marcelo Gallardo: this is how the penalty was conceived in favor of Vélez Sarsfield against River Plate

Velez Sarsfield and River Plate staged one of the most outstanding meetings of the crossings of Copa Libertadores Round of 16. In Liniers, the Fortín took the lead due to the goal of Lucas Janson at 15 minutes of the first time.

That goal came after a double error by Héctor David Martínezwho mishandled a pass at the start and led to Vélez Sarsfield’s counterattack, and then committed an unusual backwards penalty on Lucas Janson himself, who took charge of the maximum penalty.

Of course, Marcelo Gallardo did not hide his discomfort by the faults of the central defender and this was warned in the transmission.

With a very offensive scheme, El Fortín came out to play it with clenched teeth from the first minute. Those led by Alexander Medina stood in the opposite field and they exerted a lot of pressure in the defense of River Plate.

Lucas Janson celebrates the penalty goal with which Vélez took the lead against River in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 (Fotobaires)

And as a result of this pressure, the bad start of Héctor David Martínez, who leaked a frontal pass that fell short for Esequiel Barco. The fact that anticipated it was Nicolás Garayalde y he local led a backlash at pure speed, with good ball triangulation.

The action continued with Lucas Pratto sending a go to the centerwhich was diverted in Paulo Díaz and that he finished with the ball inside the area. In his eagerness to get hold of the ball, Héctor Martínez tried to clear it, but Lucas Janson anticipated and received a rude foul from behind.

The Brazilian referee Raphael Claus did not hesitate and sanctioned a penalty. The person in charge of executing it was Lucas Janson himself, who defined the cross stick from which Franco Armani threw himself.

