Double Murder in Delhi: 23-year-old man killed two roommates in a rent dispute

new Delhi: In a dispute over rent in an area of ​​Delhi, the capital of the country, a young man murdered his two roommates. During the murder corona virus, there was a dispute between three roommates about not paying rent after going to their house in lockdown.

According to the police, a 23-year-old man in West Delhi's Raghuveer Nagar killed two roommates living in a lawsuit involving room rent. Police said on Tuesday, Shakir (accused) killed his roommates Azam (45) and Aamir Hasan (46) with a sharp knife, as they were both pressurizing him to rent the room. He was living here since 1994 on rent.

Shakir decided to put an end to both the mind and mind over the use of lewd language in the debate. He killed both of them on Monday night and fled to his village. Both of his roommates ran a vegetable shop.

DCP Paschim Deepak Purohit said, “During the investigation, it is learned that Shakir had gone to his village at the beginning of the year from where he recently returned after four months. After Shakir’s return, his roommates were pressurizing him to pay four months’ rent. “

The DCP said, “Shakir said that he was in the village during this time, so would not pay the rent. During the debate, both roommates abused, after which Shakir brutally murdered both of them with a sharp knife while sleeping. ” After the murder, Shakir fled to Amroha, from where a police team was sent and nabbed. The police officer said, “The weapon used in the murder has been confiscated.”