Double revenge for a record contract: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor could meet in boxing and MMA in 2023

The long-awaited rematch between Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregorwho have already begun to negotiate to meet again in 2023. The striking thing is that the information has emerged that they are going to do two fights: first they would get into the ring to do a boxing exhibition and then they would see each other again but in the octagon in a mma showdown.

the english newspaper The Sun noted that the staff of Money is in conversations with the people around The Notorious for a record contract signing $1.5 billion to dispute two fights, one in the boxing ring and another in the MMA cage, according to a source told the aforementioned medium.

The fights would take place in Abu Dhabi y Saudi Arabia next year and it would be the first time Mayweatherof 45 years, fight under the rules of mixed martial arts (MMA). Both events would be for the official record of the sports career of each one of them and even the former boxer is willing to put his undefeated record at stake.

“Floyd is now in talks to step into the Octagon if the money is right. The teams of Floyd (Mayweather) and Conor (McGregor) are in talks all this week. They are now looking for both fights to take place in 2023.”said the source consulted by The Sun in the camp of Money.

Mayweather he already confirmed last month that, in addition to an exhibition to be held in Dubai in November, he was planning a new fight against McGregor in an interview with the Daily Mail. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there have been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition”, he confirmed.

The legendary fighter 45 years officially hung up the gloves in 2017 after beating McGregor in a 10-round fight that took place in Las Vegas y gender $500 million. Since then, Money He has had four exhibition fights, not officially counted or affecting his historical record of 50-0. Next month he will face youtuber Settle downof 25 yearsbrother of KSI.

The revenge with McGregor was always a possibility and it remains to be seen if the 34-year-old Irish fighter is fit to compete as he has not fought since breaking his leg during a fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He has two fights remaining on his current contract. UFCwhich means that he could fight against Mayweather once it complies with that contractual bond.

