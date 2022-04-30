Doubts grow on Wall Street about whether Microsoft will be able to close the purchase of Activision, according to Bloomberg

Always according to the agency, there is concern about Biden’s strict antitrust policy.

Three months have passed since the announcement of the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft. Since then we have known many ins and outs of the agreement, how it was conceived and the future consequences of one of the most profitable sagas on the market, Call of Duty, but there are still those who doubt that the $69 billion deal could materialize according to Bloomberg reports.

Activision-Blizzard shares remain 25% below Microsoft’s offerIn a publication this afternoon, reporters from the news agency Brody Ford and Jason Schreier, quite credible in the video game industry, echo the fear among investors about a possible blocking of the transaction by the Federal Security Commission. Trade in his goal of enforcing President Joe Biden’s strict antitrust policy, which could derail the sale or at least delay it for a month as Amazon did with MGM recently.

The information is confirmed by Matt Perault de New Street Researcha market research company in the technology field, and is also supported by the poor performance of Activision-Blizzard shares to date, with a price still 25% lower than the $95 offer released by Microsoft in January.

In addition to the US authorities, the agreement between Microsoft and the company still today led by the controversial Boby Kottick needs the approval of the European Union and Chinawhich can add a bit more uncertainty.

And in between, today the shareholders of Activision-Blizzard are called to endorse the transaction without expecting surprises, although a group of activists with a small participation this month encouraged shareholders to reject the dealshowing his disagreement with Boby Kottick’s golden parachute, which would allow him to leave the executive management of the company with 375 million dollars.

These kinds of concerns are fairly common on Wall Street, and need not be seen as a bad omen for the trade. If you want to know more, you can take a look at 3DJuegos we told you a few weeks ago why it is unlikely that accusations of monopoly against Xbox will prosper after buying Activision.

With the purchase of Activision-Blizzard, Microsoft would become the third largest company by turnover of the video game industry, only behind Tencent and Sony, something that the Redmond giant wanted to highlight in its statements. Among the assets, in addition to the Call of Duty saga, the technology company will take over the reins of Blizzard, parents of Diablo, WarCraft, etc.

