Doug Crane Dies: ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do America’ Animator Was 85

Doug Crane, an animator who labored on the animated tv sequence “Spider-Man” and the movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” died of most cancers on Dec. 17. He was 85.

Crane’s daughter, Rose-Ellen, introduced his loss of life in a Fb publish.

“Doug was an exquisite, type, thoughtful particular person, a heat and snug good friend and an incredible father and grandfather who might be missed greater than may be put into phrases,” Crane’s daughter wrote.

Over a profession that spanned six a long time, Crane animated for Terrytoons, Hanna-Barbera, MTV, Filmation, Oriolo Movies and Zander Animation Parlour. Along with the 1968-1970 “Spider-Man” tv sequence and “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” Crane’s credit embrace “Mighty Thor,” “Godzilla,” the animated movie “Heavy Steel,” “The Smurfs” tv present, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” and “She-Ra: Princess of Energy.”

Born in Bronxville, N.Y., Crane started working for Terrytoons in 1956 after graduating from the College of Visible Arts. Crane enlisted within the Military in 1958, however continued to make use of his drawing abilities by illustrating recruitment pamphlets, portray floats for base parades and creating his personal sketch, “Tiptoe and Timber.” After returning, Crane and Purple Auguston opened and operated the Hanna-Barbera East studio in New York Metropolis.

For his work, Crane acquired a Clio Award and a Nationwide Tv Commercials award. Crane additionally grew to become a professor at his alma mater, the College of Visible Arts, and taught classical animation for 15 years.

Crane is survived by his youngsters Maureen, Erin, Thomas, Colleen, Caitlin, Kevin and Rose-Ellen, in addition to his grandchildren. Crane was predeceased by two days by his spouse of 61 years, Maureen, and his son, Douglas Jr., in 2018.